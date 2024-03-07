$4.1 Million Community Service Tax Credit Program: Are You Qualified?

Kansas Allocates $4.1M in Community Service Tax Credit Program

CSP Facilitates Capital Campaigns

According to Kansas Commerce, Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland shared news about $4.1 million in the Community Service Tax Credit Program by the Kansas Department of Commerce. This Community Service Tax Credit Program helps private nonprofits and public healthcare groups with significant capital campaigns for various projects like community service, childcare, crime prevention, apprenticeship programs, technical training, and healthcare services. The CSP lets the state give tax credits to donors supporting approved projects by nonprofit organizations chosen through a competitive process.

Kansas Offers Community Projects

Community Service Tax Credit Program aims to enhance a community’s economy and quality of life, focusing on unique or one-time efforts like capital campaigns. The application period is March 1 to April 30, 2024, with up to $200,000 available. A webinar on March 1 at 1:00 p.m. provides application details. Rural areas is qualify for a 70% credit, and non-rural areas get a 50% credit. For more information visit the Commerce website.