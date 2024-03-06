Connect with us

California Debates Home Loan Program for Undocumented Immigrants: Fairness and Affordability Concerns!

Published

Lawmakers Propose Inclusion of Undocumented Immigrants in Home Loan Program

State Senator Brian Dahle Criticizes Proposal

According to Just The News, California lawmakers want to let undocumented immigrants join a Home Loan Program. It’s called the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loans. But some people are unhappy about it. State Senator Brian Dahle thinks it’s not fair to people who are legally living in California and struggling to buy homes. People are worried because lots of undocumented immigrants are coming to California and Arizona from Texas.

California Debates Home Loan Program for Undocumented Immigrants: Fairness and Affordability Concerns! (PHOTO: Reddit)

California Debates Assistance for Undocumented Immigrants

California is considering providing free or low-cost healthcare to undocumented immigrants sparking debate over fairness and affordability. Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula believes everyone should have the chance to own a home but concerns linger about the costs and fairness of extending assistance to undocumented immigrants amid housing shortages. The California Dream for All program offers zero-down home loans but questions remain about repayment and the state’s financial risk. High housing prices are prompting many to consider leaving the state highlighting the complexity of addressing the Home Loan Program and immigration challenges in California.

