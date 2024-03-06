$92M Biden-Harris Administration – Investment in NC Women & Minority-Led Venture Capital Firms!

Biden-Harris Administration Allocates $92 Million Investment in NC Women & Minority-Led Vice President Harris Unveils Funding Initiative During Durham Visit

According to Afro Tech, the Biden-Harris Administration is providing $92 million to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Carolina with an investment in NC women & minority-led. Vice President Harris announced the initiative during her visit to Durham on March 1. Through collaboration with the U.S. Treasury Department, 10 businesses in the state will receive $32 million in government funds attracting an additional $60 million in investments.