2024 Act Reparations of Maryland – Tax Revenue to Fund Community Reinvestment and Repair for Cannabis Law Victims!

According to Fox News, Maryland Senator Jill Carter who represents Baltimore City, wants to pass the 2024 Act Reparations of Maryland. This 2024 Act Reparations of Maryland aims to use some of the state’s tax money for the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund. This fund helps people who were hurt the most by the unfair way cannabis laws were enforced. Senator Carter’s plan wants to give more money to this fund by changing the state’s tax rules, especially by adding an extra tax on certain profits.

Senator Carter Advocates for Addressing Racial Injustice Through Tax Reforms