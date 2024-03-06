2024 Act Reparations of Maryland – Tax Revenue to Fund Community Reinvestment and Repair for Cannabis Law Victims!

Maryland Senator Jill Carter Proposes Reparations Act
Senator Carter Seeks to Allocate State Tax Funds to Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund
According to Fox News, Maryland Senator Jill Carter who represents Baltimore City, wants to pass the 2024 Act Reparations of Maryland. This 2024 Act Reparations of Maryland aims to use some of the state’s tax money for the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund. This fund helps people who were hurt the most by the unfair way cannabis laws were enforced. Senator Carter’s plan wants to give more money to this fund by changing the state’s tax rules, especially by adding an extra tax on certain profits.
Senator Carter Advocates for Addressing Racial Injustice Through Tax Reforms
Senator Carter told the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee that it’s crucial to assist communities of color affected by the unfair drug war. She noted that Maryland taxes marijuana less than other states leaving room to increase revenue. 2024 Act Reparations of Maryland aims to adjust income taxes and raise taxes on cannabis purchases. While some cities are starting local reparations plans Senator Carter wants to address this issue at the state level, reflecting a broader discussion on rectifying past injustices and ensuring fairness in laws and policies.