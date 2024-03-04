Connect with us

Berrien County Treasurer Leads Fight Against Home Foreclosures – Offers Lifeline to Struggling Homeowners!

Berrien County Treasurer Leads Efforts to Prevent Home Foreclosures Amid Economic Hardship

Payment Plans Offered to Homeowners in Financial Strain

According to Leader Publication, in Berrien County, Michigan, Treasurer Shelly Weich and her team are working hard to fight against home foreclosures to people from losing their homes because they couldn’t pay their property taxes, especially when times are tough. They’re continuing a helpful fight against home foreclosure practice started by the previous treasurer Bret Witkowski by offering payment plans to homeowners facing foreclosure. This idea has now spread to other counties in Michigan.

Treasurer Weich’s Personalized Approach Aims to Preserve Homeownership and Financial Stability

Weich goes to different places in the county to meet people face-to-face and help them with payment plans based on their finances. She also tells them about other ways they can get help like special funds for homeowners and exemptions for those in poverty. Weich talks about property tax savings accounts too which can help people save money to pay their taxes throughout the year. Even if people lose their jobs or get sick, Weich will fight against home foreclosures. She wants people to understand the foreclosure process which takes three years. By offering payment plans and guiding people to resources she aims to ease their financial worries and keep them in their homes. Weich‘s main goal is to fight against home foreclosures in the community and prevent foreclosures as much as possible.

