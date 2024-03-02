Connect with us

Fresno County Launches Guaranteed Income Program for Struggling Communities

Fresno EOC Introduces $500 Support Initiative in High-Poverty Areas

According to ABC 30, to fight poverty in Fresno County, two struggling communities Huron and the 93706 zip code in Southwest Fresno are getting monthly checks in Fresno. The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) and local groups are leading the way with a new program called the Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income Program that provides monthly checks in Fresno. These monthly checks in Fresno will give residents $500 each month for a year. In Huron, 32.3 percent of people live in poverty and in the 93706 zip code, it’s 39.6 percent. These monthly checks in Fresno aim to ease the financial burden on hardworking families struggling to pay for necessities like utilities and food.

$500 Monthly Checks in Fresno County – Eligible for Residents! (PHOTO: Vibes Okdiario)

Fresno EOC Director Emphasizes Importance of New Poverty Alleviation Program

Emilia Reyes who heads Fresno EOC says these monthly checks in Fresno are crucial for families battling poverty. Even though they were turned down for state help in 2022 local leaders kept pushing for support. To qualify you need to live in these areas and earn below certain income limits especially if you have young kids. The program also wants to see how it helps families in different ways like their health and happiness showing they care about more than just money.

