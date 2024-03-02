$500 Checks Payment for Tacoma Residents – Are You Eligible?

GRIT 2.0 Initiative Offers Direct Financial Aid to Combat Rising Living Costs

Dona Ponepinto from United Way of Pierce County believes giving $500 checks payment to residents can improve their lives. GRIT 2.0 targets areas in Tacoma where living costs are rising aiming to help residents directly. Applications for the project are open until March 8 offering eligible households $500 checks payment monthly until June to alleviate financial burdens and study the impact of direct cash assistance on poverty.