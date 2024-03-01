Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

$55.9B Budget of Governor Phil Murphy – A Closer Look at the ‘Tammy’ Budget!

Published

Tammy’s Senate Campaign Influence

Budget Priorities and Post-Primary Outlook

According to North Jersey, $55.9 billion presented the budget of Governor Phil Murphy for New Jersey in 2025 with notable ties to his wife Tammy’s U.S. Senate campaign focusing on national issues like climate change. This connection raised controversy with accusations of unfair advantages for Tammy denied by the governor. The budget of Governor Phil Murphy prioritized a $900 million school funding increase, pension restocking, and a $3.5 billion budget of Governor Phil Murphy’s property tax relief promise. Post-primary potential political drama may involve topics like a gasoline tax increase or pork distribution considering implications for Tammy’s campaign.

$55.9B Budget of Governor Phil Murphy – A Closer Look at the ‘Tammy’ Budget! (PHOTO: Grivoismedias)

READ ALSO: IRS Issues Guidance On State Payments: Some Taxpayers Exempt From Reporting In 2022

Innovative Funding for Transit Improvement

A significant budget of Governor Phil Murphy‘s proposal introduced a corporate transit fee suggesting a 2.5% charge on businesses making over $10 million annually to support NJ Transit. Despite suggestions for a broader corporate surcharge, Murphy chose this funding source, earning praise from transit advocates. The budget of Governor Phil Murphy also highlighted a StayNJ rebate plan for 2026 aiming to reduce property tax bills for senior homeowners by 50%. Challenges arise as the budget slightly misses the required surplus requiring potential law adjustments or negotiations to meet the 12% surplus target.

READ ALSO: Wisconsin New Tax Filing Systems: WisTax And IRS Free File Explained

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024