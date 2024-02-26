No Application Required: $550 Cash Handouts from $1B Pot – Simply Match These 2 Criteria to Receive!

Michigan Enacts $550 Cash Handouts from $1B Pot
Checks Alleviate 24% Difference
According to The U.S. Sun, over 700,000 Americans are set to get an extra $550 cash handouts from $1B pot in their tax refunds this year. This comes after Michigan a $550 cash handout from $1B pot that applies to the 2022 tax returns. Democrats in Michigan increased the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30% in March 2023. The $550 cash handouts from $1B pot started going out on February 13 and are meant to cover the 24% difference in helping 700,000 working families. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said this payment would add hundreds more dollars to the pockets of eligible individuals.