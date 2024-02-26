Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

New Law Aids Local Bakers: Youngkin Commends Senate’s Action for Small Businesses

Published

Bipartisan Support Clears the Way: Virginia Governor Lauds Senate for Passing Bakery-Friendly House Bill 759

New Law Aids Local Bakers: Youngkin Commends Senate’s Action for Small Businesses (PHOTO: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts)

Empowering Small Businesses: House Bill 759 Resolves Regulatory Hurdles for Bakeries, Fueled by KP’s Kake Pops & Treats Incident

According to The Gazette, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin commends senate’s action, which helps small bakeries by easing restrictions on selling baked goods. The bill was prompted by a problem faced by tKP’s Kake Pops & Treas, a Virginia bakery that didn’t have a needed permit. The owner Kelly Phillips, got noticed by a food safety official catching the governor’s attention. Now, small bakeries can sell at events lasting up to 14 days and advertise online if they also sell in person.

READ ALSO: PRITZKER’S GROCERY TAX ABOLISHMENT PLAN: A BOOST TO CONSUMERS’ WALLETS?

Unwavering Collaboration: Virginia’s House Bill 759 Signals a United Front in Empowering Small Bakeries

Governor Youngkin commends senate’s action on social media, highlighting the need to ease regulations for small businesses. Kelly Phillips the bakery owner actively pushed for the bill on social media urging followers to contact local legislators. House Bill 759 had strong bipartisan backing getting 94 votes in favor in the state House and unanimous approval in the state Senate. With the new law bakeries like KP’s Kake Pops & Treats can operate more freely boosting the state’s economy. They now have more flexibility to sell baked goods both in person and online. The collaboration between business owners, legislators and the governor reflects a commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and addressing regulatory challenges faced by local businesses in Virginia.

READ ALSO: A BOLD LEAP FOR LIVELIHOODS: TENNESSEE’S $20 MINIMUM WAGE INITIATIVE

In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024