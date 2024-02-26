New Law Aids Local Bakers: Youngkin Commends Senate’s Action for Small Businesses

Bipartisan Support Clears the Way: Virginia Governor Lauds Senate for Passing Bakery-Friendly House Bill 759

According to The Gazette, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin commends senate’s action, which helps small bakeries by easing restrictions on selling baked goods. The bill was prompted by a problem faced by tKP’s Kake Pops & Treas, a Virginia bakery that didn’t have a needed permit. The owner Kelly Phillips, got noticed by a food safety official catching the governor’s attention. Now, small bakeries can sell at events lasting up to 14 days and advertise online if they also sell in person.

Governor Youngkin commends senate’s action on social media, highlighting the need to ease regulations for small businesses. Kelly Phillips the bakery owner actively pushed for the bill on social media urging followers to contact local legislators. House Bill 759 had strong bipartisan backing getting 94 votes in favor in the state House and unanimous approval in the state Senate. With the new law bakeries like KP’s Kake Pops & Treats can operate more freely boosting the state’s economy. They now have more flexibility to sell baked goods both in person and online. The collaboration between business owners, legislators and the governor reflects a commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and addressing regulatory challenges faced by local businesses in Virginia.