Experts Warn of Premature Assessment

Mayorkas Impeachment Amid Drug Policy Efforts

According to Daily Caller, Biden administration sees progress in counternarcotic partnership with Beijing but experts caution it’s too early to assess effectiveness. Department of Homeland Security notes pressure on China but trust remains an issue.

As claimed by Erin Walsh, a senior research fellow for International Affairs at the Heritage Foundation Asian Studies Center, the true test of China’s dedication to addressing the drug crisis will come when it ceases to export the ingredients and materials required for drug production. Only then will genuine progress be apparent. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, on Sunday to discuss the progress and collaboration between the two countries in curbing the illegal trade of fentanyl drug and its precursor chemicals. Both officials agreed on progressing their collaborative efforts by committing to continued law enforcement cooperation facilitating technical exchanges between scientists and experts from both countries, coordinating the scheduling of precursor chemicals and promoting multilateral cooperation.

On February 13th, The House voted to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas accusing him of failing to fulfill his responsibilities and misleading Congress. Derek Maltz, a former member of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) argues that Mayorkas cannot be trusted when it comes to anti-drug initiatives with China.

Challenges in Combating Fentanyl Drug Trafficking and Skepticism Towards China’s Cooperation

Information related to the progress in combating opioid and fentanyl drug trafficking from China is limited. In the US, deaths caused by fentanyl drug and opioids surpassed 80,000 in 2021. Although China has pledged to cooperate, fentanyl seizures at the southern border continue to be substantial. Experts advise skepticism towards Beijing given its involvement in the crisis and the sluggish response of the US. China’s secretive nature and lack of transparency make it difficult to discern its intentions. The FBI views espionage and counterintelligence efforts by the Chinese Communist Party as a serious threat to the US. Beijing’s denial and cover-up of information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic illustrate its evasive behavior.

Walsh voiced concern over the Biden administration lifting sanctions against the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science in exchange for cracking down on fentanyl drug trafficking. The Institute has been accused of human rights abuses, including persecution of Uyghur minorities. Despite the working group’s purported good intentions, Maltz expresses skepticism about its potential effectiveness during the Biden administration. He underscores the necessity of a non-partisan approach to combat the fentanyl drug crisis which has caused immense suffering for countless families. Moreover, overdose deaths from fentanyl drug and opioids have surged fourfold in the United States since 2010 exceeding 80,000 fatalities per year.

