A Second Chance for Americans: $1,312 Permanent Payments Await Those Who Meet 3 Key Criteria

Anticipated Payouts in Alaska

Eligibility and Application Details

According to The U.S. Sun, in Alaska, people are eagerly waiting for their yearly $1,312 permanent payments from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend. This $1,312 permanent payment gets money from the state’s oil and gas profits and gives some of it to people each year. The first checks went out on January 18 and the second round on February 15. If your application is marked as Eligible-Not Paid on March 14 you’ll get your money on March 21. To qualify, you must be a legal Alaska resident, spend most of the year in the state and have no felony convictions. This year’s $1,312 permanent payments and applications for 2024 are open until March 31.

Financial Opportunities $1,312 Permanent Payments on the Horizon

Looking to the future, the 2024 payments will happen in October so it’s crucial for interested folks to apply on time. Governor Mike Dunleavy suggests a big increase for next year – a $3,000 payment per person. Meanwhile, many people in the country might not know about the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) from the IRS. It helps eligible students with a max credit of $2,500 per person for education costs. If the credit brings your taxes to zero, you might get 40% of the remaining credit back, up to $1,000. To qualify, you need to be pursuing education, enrolled for at least one academic period and meet income and education criteria. As Alaskans await their yearly funds from the Permanent Fund, the proposed increase and the often-missed AOTC offer more financial opportunities for eligible folks nationwide.