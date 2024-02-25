Judge Dismisses Chicago’s Tax Hike Plan for Home Sales to Aid Homelessness Efforts

Legal Blow to Homelessness Funding Initiative

A Cook County judge dismisses Chicago‘s tax hike plan, casting doubt on the vote’s counting. The proposal aimed to empower the City Council to adjust the real estate transfer tax raising taxes on homes over $1 million and lowering them on other properties. Mayor Brandon Johnson supported it projecting an annual $100 million for homelessness. The decision intensifies debates over real estate taxes and the city’s homelessness strategy showcasing the clash between supporters’ goals and opponents’ constitutional concerns. The ruling raises broader questions about the future of such initiatives and the role of voters in shaping city policies.