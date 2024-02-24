Taxpayer-Funded Miami Splurge: Mom’s $10,800 Luxury Getaway

Using a $10,800 taxpayer-funded lump sum, Canethia Miller splurged on a luxury Miami trip for her family, buying 15 outfits for her kids, getting a $180 haircut, indulging in steak dinners, purchasing gadgets and toys and taking a boat tour past Miami’s pricey mansions. She defended the spending as an attempt to inspire her children about the rewards of hard work.

Due to financial difficulties after the birth of her third son in 2022, she stopped pursuing her social work degree to focus on her family. She resided in a subsidized two-bedroom apartment and received assistance from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families fund to cover her $120 monthly rent.

From Financial Struggles to Financial Savvy: Canethia Miller’s Journey with Government Assistance

Canethia Miller was experiencing difficulties making her food stamps last and turned to a savings account to help manage her finances better. She expressed gratitude for the government-funded program, acknowledging that it taught her invaluable money-saving habits. She is optimistic about her new remote job, which offers a $30 per hour wage and attributes her newfound confidence to the program’s influence.

