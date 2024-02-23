In a startling revelation, it has come to light that the FBI maintained consistent contact with a paid source who allegedly provided explosive information regarding Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and its purported attempts to bribe Hunter and Joe Biden. The individual in question, Alexander Smirnov, has been indicted for allegedly lying to federal agents and is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.

According to documents related to Smirnov’s indictment on February 14, it was disclosed that he had been providing information to the FBI since as early as 2010. Despite being considered a credible informant by the FBI for many years, recent developments have raised serious concerns about Smirnov’s credibility and motives.

Special counsel David Weiss, in a filing dated February 20, accused Smirnov of disseminating falsehoods possibly intended to influence the 2024 elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials. This allegation suggests a troubling collaboration between Smirnov and foreign actors to sway public opinion in the United States.

The FBI’s handling of Smirnov has also come under scrutiny, as it has been revealed that he was paid by the bureau and allowed to continue engaging in illegal activities for investigative purposes. Furthermore, Smirnov’s FBI handler informed him that he might be required to testify in court regarding the information he provided to the bureau on at least seven occasions since 2010.

The revelation of the FBI’s extensive interaction with Smirnov, coupled with his alleged ties to Russian intelligence, raises serious questions about the integrity of the information provided and the potential implications for national security. As investigations into this matter continue, it remains to be seen how the FBI will address these concerns and ensure transparency and accountability in its informant program.