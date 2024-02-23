Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

FBI’s Long-time Contact with Burisma Source Linked to Russian Intel Raises Concerns

Published

FBI's Long-time Contact with Burisma Source Linked to Russian Intel Raises Concerns
FBI's Long-time Contact with Burisma Source Linked to Russian Intel Raises Concerns

In a startling revelation, it has come to light that the FBI maintained consistent contact with a paid source who allegedly provided explosive information regarding Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and its purported attempts to bribe Hunter and Joe Biden. The individual in question, Alexander Smirnov, has been indicted for allegedly lying to federal agents and is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.

FBI's Long-time Contact with Burisma Source Linked to Russian Intel Raises Concerns

FBI’s Long-time Contact with Burisma Source Linked to Russian Intel Raises Concerns

According to documents related to Smirnov’s indictment on February 14, it was disclosed that he had been providing information to the FBI since as early as 2010. Despite being considered a credible informant by the FBI for many years, recent developments have raised serious concerns about Smirnov’s credibility and motives.

Special counsel David Weiss, in a filing dated February 20, accused Smirnov of disseminating falsehoods possibly intended to influence the 2024 elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials. This allegation suggests a troubling collaboration between Smirnov and foreign actors to sway public opinion in the United States.

The FBI’s handling of Smirnov has also come under scrutiny, as it has been revealed that he was paid by the bureau and allowed to continue engaging in illegal activities for investigative purposes. Furthermore, Smirnov’s FBI handler informed him that he might be required to testify in court regarding the information he provided to the bureau on at least seven occasions since 2010.

The revelation of the FBI’s extensive interaction with Smirnov, coupled with his alleged ties to Russian intelligence, raises serious questions about the integrity of the information provided and the potential implications for national security. As investigations into this matter continue, it remains to be seen how the FBI will address these concerns and ensure transparency and accountability in its informant program.

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024