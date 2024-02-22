Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds

Published

Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds
Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds

Taxpayers in Maryland are experiencing delays in receiving their refunds as the state rolls out a new online tax-filing portal. The recent launch of the Maryland Tax Connect portal has caused frustration among filers, with some experiencing difficulties in processing their returns and receiving refunds promptly.

Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds

Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds

Larry Zwick, a small business owner in Catonsville, voiced his frustration with the new system, stating that it has disrupted his usual tax-filing process. Zwick, who has been filing his business taxes for two decades without issue, criticized the timing and implementation of the new system.

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office defended the upgrade, stating that it was necessary and aimed to improve the tax-filing process for all users. Despite assurances from the comptroller’s office that the system downtime was planned to minimize disruptions, some taxpayers, including Zwick’s employees, are still awaiting their refunds.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman addressed concerns about the timing of the launch, explaining that it was scheduled to coincide with the end of the year filings and to avoid additional costs to the state. However, the decision has faced criticism from taxpayers and business owners who feel the system was not adequately prepared for the peak tax-filing season.

Despite the initial challenges, the comptroller’s office is working diligently to process tax returns and return to its usual turnaround times. With staff working overtime, they anticipate resolving the delays and ensuring a smoother tax-filing experience for Maryland residents in the coming days.

As taxpayers navigate the new online portal, concerns remain about the impact of the delays on individuals and businesses reliant on timely refunds. The Maryland Comptroller’s Office reassures filers that efforts are underway to address these issues and streamline the tax-filing process moving forward.

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024