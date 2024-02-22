Maryland Tax-Filing Website Launch Delays Refunds

Taxpayers in Maryland are experiencing delays in receiving their refunds as the state rolls out a new online tax-filing portal. The recent launch of the Maryland Tax Connect portal has caused frustration among filers, with some experiencing difficulties in processing their returns and receiving refunds promptly.

Larry Zwick, a small business owner in Catonsville, voiced his frustration with the new system, stating that it has disrupted his usual tax-filing process. Zwick, who has been filing his business taxes for two decades without issue, criticized the timing and implementation of the new system.

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office defended the upgrade, stating that it was necessary and aimed to improve the tax-filing process for all users. Despite assurances from the comptroller’s office that the system downtime was planned to minimize disruptions, some taxpayers, including Zwick’s employees, are still awaiting their refunds.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman addressed concerns about the timing of the launch, explaining that it was scheduled to coincide with the end of the year filings and to avoid additional costs to the state. However, the decision has faced criticism from taxpayers and business owners who feel the system was not adequately prepared for the peak tax-filing season.

Despite the initial challenges, the comptroller’s office is working diligently to process tax returns and return to its usual turnaround times. With staff working overtime, they anticipate resolving the delays and ensuring a smoother tax-filing experience for Maryland residents in the coming days.

As taxpayers navigate the new online portal, concerns remain about the impact of the delays on individuals and businesses reliant on timely refunds. The Maryland Comptroller’s Office reassures filers that efforts are underway to address these issues and streamline the tax-filing process moving forward.