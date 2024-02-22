IRS Tax Refund Dates for EITC/ACTC – Get Your Money Quickly!

Rapid Commencement of Tax Refund Dates for EITC/ACTC
Detailed Schedule for Clarity
According to NCBLPC, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has commenced the approval and issuance of tax refund dates for EITC/ACTC the 2023 tax year starting from January 29, 2024. Taxpayers who have filed electronically constituting a significant portion of Americans can anticipate receiving their tax refund dates for EITC/ACTC within 21 days, whether they opted for direct deposit or a paper check payout. The IRS has provided a detailed schedule indicating the tax refund dates for EITC/ACTC approval, direct deposit transmission and paper check mailing facilitating individuals to estimate when they can expect their refunds.