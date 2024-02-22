IRS Tax Refund Dates for EITC/ACTC – Get Your Money Quickly!

Navigating Tax Refund Dates for EITC/ACTC Arrival

The IRS has announced specific tax refund dates for EITC/ACTC claimants with refunds expected to start as early as February 27, 2024. The provided schedule details direct deposit transmission and paper check mailing dates for those eligible for these credits. Taxpayers should note that direct deposits take around five days to reflect in their bank accounts while paper checks may take up to two weeks to reach their residential tax refund dates for EITC/ACTC addresses. To check the approval status of their tax refund dates, individuals can use the ‘Where’s My Refund‘ tool or the ‘IRS2Go‘ mobile app, entering their SSN or ITIN selecting the tax year (2023), filing status and refund amount to get approval status and an estimated tax refund dates.