Tightened Regulations on American XL Bully Dogs: What You Need to Know

American XL bullies, the largest variant of American bully dogs, have garnered attention as new regulations concerning their ownership come into effect in England and Wales. Unlike standard, pocket, or classic American bullies, XL bullies are characterized by their robust physique, muscular build, and blocky heads, suggesting significant strength and power relative to their size. While not recognized as a specific breed by the UK Kennel Club, XL bullies typically stand at least 20 inches tall at the shoulder for males, with females slightly smaller. Despite their imposing appearance, these dogs typically live eight to 13 years, with estimates of their population in the UK varying from 50,000 to 100,000, according to the RSPCA.

Enforcement of the XL Bully Ban and Exemption Process

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, stringent measures have been implemented concerning XL bully ownership. Since December 31, 2023, it has been prohibited to sell, give away, abandon, or breed XL bullies. Starting February 1, 2024, ownership of an XL bully without an exemption certificate is deemed a criminal offense. To obtain an exemption, owners had to apply, leading to a surge in submissions, totaling 61,000 applications by the deadline.

Failure to comply with the regulations can result in police seizure of unregistered dogs, criminal records for owners, and unlimited fines. Additionally, owners who chose not to keep their XL bullies had until January 31, 2024, to euthanize their dogs at a registered vet and claim compensation of up to £200. Registered XL bullies must be securely housed, microchipped, and insured, with owners required to pay a £92.40 application fee per animal. Furthermore, older dogs must be neutered by June 30, with exceptions for those under one year old, who have until the end of 2024.

National and Regional Responses to the Ban

Scotland is set to implement similar restrictions, with exemption certificates required starting July 31, following England’s lead. Meanwhile, discussions regarding a potential ban on XL bullies in Northern Ireland are underway. Concerns over the ban’s impact have led to a surge in dog rehoming activities, particularly in Scotland, ahead of the impending enforcement.

Assessing the Risk and Impact of XL Bullies

While there are no official statistics on dog attacks by breed, concerns over XL bully-related incidents have prompted regulatory actions. The government cited 23 deaths from dog attacks since the beginning of 2021, with XL bullies disproportionately involved. Fatalities, such as those of Esther Martin, Ian Langley, Ian Price, Ann Dunn, Bella-Rae Birch, and Jack Lis, underscore the severity of the issue. NHS consultant Richard Baker highlighted the damaging nature of XL bully attacks, emphasizing the breed’s powerful jaws and tenacious grip, resulting in severe injuries including broken bones, shredded skin, and damaged nerves.

As authorities implement stricter measures and communities grapple with the implications, the regulation of XL bully ownership serves as a pivotal step toward ensuring public safety and mitigating risks associated with aggressive dog breeds.