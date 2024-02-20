Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment

PHOENIX, Arizona – A shocking incident unfolded early this morning in Phoenix, leaving a mother and her adult son injured in a stabbing incident. Phoenix Police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 5:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Dreamy Draw Drive and Morten Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and a woman both suffering from stab wounds. The victims were identified as the suspect’s mother and adult brother. Both individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

According to police statements, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Keyon Anderson, allegedly carried out the attack within the confines of their apartment. Authorities swiftly took Anderson into custody as he exited the apartment.

Details regarding the motive behind the attack have not been disclosed by law enforcement officials at this time.

The swift action of the Phoenix Police Department led to the arrest of the suspect without further incident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are ongoing.

Residents in the area have been reassured by authorities that there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident.