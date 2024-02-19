Texas Teen from AMBER Alert Case Indicted for Capital Murder in Connection with August Homicide

Connect with us

Crime

Published

In a startling turn of events, Natalie Navarro, the Texas teen who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in September, has been indicted on a capital murder charge related to the August homicide of Arturo Peña. Navarro, who recently turned 18, was initially arrested in connection with Peña’s murder, and authorities have also identified 21-year-old Yordy Martinez as a suspect in the case.

Arturo Peña was found shot to death in a car in Garland, Texas, on August 29, as previously reported by PEOPLE. The day before Navarro’s arrest, an AMBER Alert was issued for her by Dallas Police, citing concerns for her safety and identifying Martinez as the suspect in the abduction.

Both Navarro and Martinez, the latter still evading authorities, were indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on November 14 in connection with Peña’s death. The nature of the relationship between Navarro and Martinez remains unclear, as a police spokesperson mentioned they knew each other without specifying the extent of their connection.

Currently in custody in Dallas County, Navarro faces a $1 million bond for the capital murder charge. In addition to the murder indictment, she is charged with possession of marijuana and carrying an unlicensed weapon.

Veronica Lopez, Peña’s girlfriend, initiated a GoFundMe campaign, raising just over $3,000 to support the family. In the fundraiser’s description, Lopez expressed the devastating loss, stating, “Our angel was viciously taken from his family and loved ones.”

The legal proceedings will unfold as the community grapples with the shocking details surrounding this tragic case.

