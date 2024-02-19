Central Park Carriage Horse Tragedy: Driver Charged with Animal Abuse and Neglect

In a disturbing case of alleged animal abuse and neglect, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has charged a carriage horse driver in Central Park with one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, as well as failure to provide proper sustenance. The accused coachman faces a class A misdemeanor charge, shedding light on an incident that resulted in the tragic euthanasia of the horse named Ryder several months later due to severe health issues.

DA Condemns Overworking of Ailing Horse

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., expressed strong condemnation for the treatment Ryder endured, stating that it was “unacceptable.” Bragg emphasized that all animals deserve to be treated with the utmost care. The incident occurred on a hot summer day in August 2022, when Ryder, despite being in poor health, was allegedly made to work for hours until he collapsed.

Details of Ryder’s Suffering Revealed

According to court documents and statements, Ryder collapsed around 5:10 p.m. on August 10, 2022, at West 45th Street and 9th Avenue in Manhattan, after starting work in Central Park at 9:30 a.m. Throughout the day, the horse was observed as thin and frail, walking slowly while panting in the 84-degree weather. The DA’s office reported that the coachman, in an attempt to make Ryder stand, allegedly pulled on the reins, yelled, and used a whip. Despite the horse’s distress, it was claimed that no water or sustenance was provided.

Coachman Arrested and Pleads Not Guilty

An arrest warrant was issued for the coachman, who was taken into custody on November 13 and arraigned on November 15. During the arraignment, the coachman pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. The court set a date for December 20, 2023, for the coachman to appear and address the charges. Meanwhile, the coachman’s attorney, Raymond L. Loving, raised concerns about the timing of the charges, suggesting interference from unspecified “outside groups.”

In a tragic episode that unfolded on the streets of Manhattan, the case raises broader questions about the treatment of carriage horses and the responsibility of those entrusted with their care.