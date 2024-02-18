Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US Local News

Yale University Issues Apology for Historical Ties to Slavery

Published

Yale University Issues Apology for Historical Ties to Slavery
Source: GMA Network

Yale University issued a formal apology on Friday for its historical connections to slavery, following several years of intensive research and study into its involvement with the transatlantic slave trade. In a statement, the prestigious educational institution recognized its role in slavery, as well as the labor, experiences, and contributions of enslaved individuals to its history.

Yale University Issues Apology for Historical Ties to Slavery

Source: The Straits Times

A Reckoning with the Past of Yale University

The apology from Yale University comes amidst a broader trend of institutions reckoning with their ties to slavery. Over recent years, a growing number of organizations have undertaken efforts to acknowledge and apologize for their historical complicity in perpetuating the transatlantic slave trade. The momentum for such actions surged notably in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, which galvanized movements against systemic racism across the United States.

Uncovering Historical Realities

Since October 2020, members of the Yale & Slavery Research Project have been diligently conducting research to uncover the university’s links to slavery. Their efforts have resulted in the public dissemination of findings that shed light on the extent of Yale’s connections to the institution of slavery. While there are no known records of Yale itself owning enslaved individuals, the research project has revealed that many of Yale’s Puritan founders and early leaders, along with other prominent members of the university community, were slave owners. The project has identified over 200 enslaved individuals associated with Yale’s history.

A Step Towards Reconciliation

In its statement, Yale University acknowledged that while recognizing and apologizing for its historical connections to slavery are important steps, they are only part of the broader path forward. The institution has committed itself to continued reflection, education, and action aimed at addressing the legacies of slavery and promoting racial equity and justice. By confronting its past and actively working towards reconciliation, Yale seeks to contribute to the ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

Yale University Issues Apology for Historical Ties to Slavery

Source: WTNH.com

Yale’s apology serves as a significant acknowledgment of the university’s historical responsibilities and underscores the importance of confronting uncomfortable truths about the nation’s past. Moving forward, Yale’s commitment to grappling with its legacy of slavery sets a precedent for other institutions to engage in similar processes of introspection and accountability. As the journey toward racial reconciliation continues, Yale’s apology marks a meaningful step toward fostering understanding, healing, and progress in the ongoing fight against systemic racism.

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024