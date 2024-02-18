New Era for Intel: Windows XP Hyper-Threading Set to Disappear

Intel’s Enduring Embrace of Simultaneous Multi-threading (S.M.T.)
According to the article of Neowin for over 20 years, intel has stuck with Simultaneous Multi-threading (S.M.T.) also known as Windows XP Hyper-Threading. They introduced this technology in 2002 with Xeon CPUs and later included it in desktops with Pentium 4. Despite changes in computers and Windows systems Intel has consistently used Windows XP Hyper-Threading in its chips and kept making it work better.