New Era for Intel: Windows XP Hyper-Threading Set to Disappear

 Intel’s Enduring Embrace of Simultaneous Multi-threading (S.M.T.)

Intel’s Continuous Refinement of Windows XP Hyper-Threading Technology

According to the article of  Neowin for over 20 years, intel has stuck with Simultaneous Multi-threading (S.M.T.) also known as Windows XP Hyper-Threading. They introduced this technology in 2002 with Xeon CPUs and later included it in desktops with Pentium 4. Despite changes in computers and Windows systems Intel has consistently used Windows XP Hyper-Threading in its chips and kept making it work better.

Windows XP Hyper-Threading, Real Cores, and AMD’s Pivot to SMT in Zen Architecture

Windows XP Hyper-Threading technology (HTT) lets one physical core handle many tasks at the same time, making hyperthreaded chips work better by simulating one core as two through its logical cores. A Windows XP hyper-threaded core is better than one physical core it’s not as good as two real cores which are faster because they have more resources like cache, integer units, and floating-point units. Unlike Intel’s strong commitment to Hyper-Threading AMD first tried Clustered Multi-threading (CMT) with Bulldozer but faced challenges. Learning from Intel’s success, AMD changed its approach and used Simultaneous Multi-threading (SMT) in its Zen architecture seen in the Ryzen CPUs as the New Era approaching, aligning itself with a reliable technology in the ever-changing processor world.

