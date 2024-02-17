Cantlay Leads Stellar Opening Day at Genesis Invitational in Riviera

In a riveting start to the Genesis Invitational at the historic Riviera Country Club, Patrick Cantlay dazzled with his putting prowess, seizing the lead after an exceptional first round performance. Cantlay, a local favorite hailing from Long Beach, California, showcased his affinity for the course with a scintillating 7-under 64, positioning himself atop the leaderboard.

Cantlay’s commanding display on the greens saw him sink over 127 feet of putts, including several birdie conversions from considerable distances. His familiarity with Riviera, coupled with his stellar putting form, propelled him to birdie eight of the first 14 holes, offsetting a lone bogey with a series of impressive saves.

Meanwhile, Gary Woodland, amidst a comeback journey following recent health setbacks, demonstrated resilience with a solid 1-under 70. Despite enduring challenges post-surgery, Woodland’s determination shone through as he navigated the course, marking a significant step forward in his recovery.

Luke List emerged as another standout performer, showcasing a remarkable putting display to secure a bogey-free 65. List’s proficiency on the greens, coupled with his solid ball-striking, propelled him to an impressive start, positioning himself as a contender in the tournament.

As the competition intensifies, notable players including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face an uphill battle to make the cut. Woods, currently at 1 over, seeks to rally back in subsequent rounds, while McIlroy aims to rebound after stumbling late in his opening round.

With Friday marking the cut day, the Genesis Invitational promises heightened excitement as players strive to secure their positions for the weekend. As Cantlay leads the charge, the stage is set for a thrilling continuation of world-class golf at Riviera.

The Genesis Invitational continues to captivate fans with its stellar field and captivating performances, affirming its status as one of golf’s premier events on the PGA Tour.