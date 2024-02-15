Connect with us

Texans Point Fingers at Greg Abbott Property Taxes Soaring High Despite Relief Package

Despite Governor Greg Abbott property taxes relief package of $18 billion, many Texas residents are grappling with higher property taxes, attributing the burden to Abbott’s policies, as revealed by an exclusive poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek.

 Greg Abbott Property Taxes Soaring High: Public Perception of Property Tax Hikes

Following the enactment of the property tax relief package in July 2023, which shifted the tax burden from local governments to the state, a significant portion of Texans still experience rising property taxes, prompting widespread dissatisfaction and blame directed towards Governor Abbott.

A majority of those who answered the poll say they pay property taxes and have seen raises over the past year, despite efforts to lower rates. This difference shows that policy goals and real-life results for Texas people are not always similar.

Many Texans view property tax as a substantial financial burden, with concerns raised about affordability, particularly for long-time residents and retirees. The sentiment reflects broader frustrations regarding the impact of property tax policies on homeowners’ financial stability.

 Greg Abbott Property Taxes Soaring High: Personal Testimony Reflects Community Concerns

Individual accounts, such as that of S. Draker, underscore the tangible consequences of soaring property taxes on Texas residents. Draker’s experience, coupled with her involvement in focus groups, sheds light on the challenges faced by homeowners, especially those nearing retirement age.

Draker’s observation of property tax hikes pricing long-time residents out of cities resonates with many Texans, signaling a pressing need for policymakers to address affordability concerns and explore alternative mechanisms for funding essential services.

