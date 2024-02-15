Survey Reveals 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Tempe for 2024

A recent survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies uncovers Tempe’s most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas where safety concerns persist despite the city’s overall appeal. From property crime rates to median income levels, the findings highlight the challenges faced by residents in these communities.

Overview of the Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Tempe

Knoell Gardens: With a population of 153, Knoell Gardens ranks as the most dangerous neighborhood in Tempe for 2024. It exhibits high violent crime rates and property crime incidents, coupled with relatively low median home values and incomes. Pepperwood: Pepperwood, home to 3,878 residents, experiences elevated rates of violent and property crimes, contributing to its designation as one of Tempe’s riskier neighborhoods. Despite its sizable population, median income and home values remain below average. Mitchell Park East: This neighborhood of 481 residents grapples with above-average rates of violent crimes and property offenses. Although median home values are relatively higher, median income levels lag behind, impacting residents’ quality of life. University Heights: Characterized by its lower median income levels and home values, University Heights faces challenges associated with property crime rates and modest community resources. With a population of 1,607, residents express concerns about safety and economic stability. Kiwanis Park: Despite its amenities, Kiwanis Park struggles with elevated property crime rates, posing safety concerns for its 2,225 residents. Median home values are relatively high, but median incomes fall below average, affecting residents’ financial well-being. Escalante: With a population of 5,628, Escalante grapples with significant violent crime rates and property offenses. Lower median home values and incomes compound safety concerns for residents, reflecting the neighborhood’s precarious conditions. Clark Park: This neighborhood of 564 residents contends with moderate rates of violent crimes and property offenses. Although median home values are higher, median incomes remain below average, impacting residents’ overall well-being. Alegre Community: Alegre Community, with a population of 4,067, experiences elevated rates of violent crimes and property offenses. Lower median incomes and home values contribute to residents’ challenges in maintaining safety and security. Mach 8: Despite its relatively small population of 561, Mach 8 faces significant property crime rates, impacting residents’ sense of safety and well-being. Lower median incomes and home values further exacerbate challenges in the community. University Park: With a population of 426, University Park struggles with elevated rates of violent crimes and property offenses. Despite relatively higher median home values, median incomes remain below average, affecting residents’ financial stability.

The survey underscores the persistent safety concerns within these dangerous neighborhoods, prompting discussions on community support and intervention strategies. As residents navigate challenges associated with crime rates and economic disparities, efforts to enhance safety and improve quality of life remain paramount in addressing the needs of Tempe’s diverse communities.

