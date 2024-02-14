Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Reverses Decision, Secures $18 Million for Summer EBT Program

A heartwarming turn of events as Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen reconsiders his stance and embraces the Summer Electronic Benefits Program (EBT), securing $18 million to provide essential support for 150,000 vulnerable children this summer.

After Hearing Children’s Stories, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Commits to Feeding 150,000 At-Risk Kids

In a heartwarming turn of events, USA Today reported that Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has decided to accept $18 million in federal funds to ensure the well-being of an estimated 150,000 at-risk children during the upcoming summer. This monumental U-turn comes after the Governor engaged in heartfelt conversations with students across the state who were enduring food insecurity during the summer months. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen expressed, “When you sit down with kids that are living it, I’ve learned life lessons from the students that I talked to. We have to do better for them, pure and simple.”

Low-income families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals will now benefit from the USDA’s Summer Electronic Benefits Program (EBT). These prepaid cards will allow families to buy more groceries, ensuring their children have a nutritious summer diet. Public pressure and outreach to advocate for disadvantaged communities have energized organizations like Nebraska Appleseed, which enthusiastically anticipates working with the state to implement the program.

In 2022, 12.1% of Nebraska households were lacking in food, compared to 11.2% nationally. In response, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will train personnel to follow up with EBT recipients. HHS Director Dr. Steve Corsi said, “We won’t just be transferring money, we’re setting up the program to ensure kids are safe in the summer and families have the resources they need.”

With bipartisan support, legislators are poised to uphold this critical endeavor. Senator Jen Day and Senator Ray Aguilar demonstrated strong commitment by introducing and prioritizing legislation urging the state to participate in the Summer EBT Program. Senator Aguilar eloquently summarized, “I am pleased that we have come up with a solution that will allow us to pursue summer EBT funding for this year. Rural kids don’t have the networks of support that are available in some other areas of the state.”