2 Caregivers Arrested After Children Found in Horrific Neglect, Squalor, and Exposure to Illegal Drugs Living Conditions in Florida Home

Published

In a distressing incident reported by True Crime Daily, two caregivers arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida, following the discovery of two young children living amidst squalor, drug paraphernalia, and neglect.

2 Caregivers Arrested: Unimaginable Conditions Uncovered

Police responded to a residence described as “deplorable,” with officers finding 49-year-old Nathan Larkins and 31-year-old Cortney Poling surrounded by drugs and amid “utter filth,” including rot, mold, and buckets of urine.

Inside the home, officers uncovered evidence of drug use, including paraphernalia for marijuana and crack cocaine, along with dangerous items accessible to the children, such as knives and drug paraphernalia.

The minors, aged 1 and 4, were reportedly covered in bug bites and rashes, with signs of lice infestation and lack of proper hygiene. Shockingly, one child had been burned multiple times with cigarettes, causing permanent scarring, while the home lacked basic provisions for nourishment.

2 Caregivers Arrested: Ongoing Investigation

Both caregivers, Larkins and Poling, have been arrested on charges of child neglect, with Larkins facing an additional charge of aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm. They remain in custody at Pinellas County Jail.

The children, who had endured these conditions for approximately three months, were promptly removed from the home by authorities, highlighting the urgent need for intervention in cases of neglect and abuse.

