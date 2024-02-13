Connect with us

Cope with COVID Stress: Biden Administration Funds Study to Aid Transgender Community

Published

(Photo from: Center for American Progress)

In a bid to address the financial and psychological toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on transgender individuals, the Biden administration has allocated funding for a comprehensive study set to span until 2027, focusing on strategies to help this community cope with pandemic-related stressors.

Transgender Community Vulnerabilities

Transgender individuals face unique challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including heightened financial and mental health strains. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recognized these vulnerabilities and allocated over $1.4 million in funding to Duke University and partner organizations to devise interventions tailored to this demographic.

The funding, dispersed for a study stretching until 2027, aims to mitigate the financial and psychological impacts of the pandemic on transgender individuals. Recognizing the prolonged effects of COVID-19, the initiative seeks to offer support beyond the pandemic’s declared end. Among the strategies employed in the study are the provision of monthly microgrants and financial literacy education to participants, along with periodic surveys to gauge their progress and needs in coping with COVID stress.

Additionally, select participants will benefit from peer mentoring sessions aimed at fostering a supportive environment and enhancing mechanisms in coping with COVID stress. The inclusion of the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition underscores a commitment to addressing intersectional disparities within the transgender community.

Biden Administration’s Focus on Transgender Support

Under President Joe Biden‘s leadership, HHS has prioritized initiatives aimed at supporting transgender individuals amidst the pandemic and beyond. This focus aligns with broader efforts to address health disparities and promote inclusivity across marginalized communities.

HHS’ investment in programs specifically tailored to transgender needs, including a national pregnancy prevention program for transgender males and grants promoting LGBT youth acceptance, reflects a commitment to advancing equity and mental health support in coping with COVID stress.

Despite criticism and inquiries into the allocation of taxpayer funds, the overarching goal remains clear: to provide meaningful support and resources for transgender individuals navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 era in coping with COVID stress.

