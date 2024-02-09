Times Square Assault: Seven Indicted as NYPD Pursues Suspects

In a significant development following the assault on two NYPD officers in Times Square late last month, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of seven suspects involved in the attack. The release of body camera footage on Thursday shed light on the disturbing incident, which occurred on January 27th, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The assault, captured on video, unfolded as officers confronted a group of individuals blocking the sidewalk on West 42nd Street. The confrontation escalated when 24-year-old Yohenry Brito allegedly resisted police orders, leading to a violent assault on the officers by multiple assailants.

Manhattan DA Bragg emphasized the meticulous review process undertaken to ensure the identification and charging of those directly involved in the attack. The indictments include charges of second-degree assault against Brito, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Yorman Reveron, and Kelvin Servita Arocha. Additionally, Wilson Juarez faces charges of evidence tampering.

Of particular note is the involvement of migrants previously released on their own recognizance, underscoring concerns about public safety and the handling of such cases. Mayor Eric Adams condemned the assault, labeling it an attack on both law enforcement and justice itself.

While four suspects have been apprehended, five remain unaccounted for, prompting collaboration between law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend them. Efforts to identify the suspects include disseminating their photographs through social and traditional media channels.

The police union has emphasized the importance of securing convictions and ensuring the suspects face consequences for their actions. Despite reports suggesting some suspects may have fled, the DA clarified that there is no evidence supporting such claims.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the arrest of four non-citizens, but stated they are not linked to the Times Square assault. Nevertheless, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to locate all individuals involved and bring them to justice.

If convicted, the indicted individuals could face up to seven years in prison. The pursuit of justice in this case underscores the commitment of law enforcement and prosecutors to uphold public safety and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.