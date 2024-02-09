Connect with us

Seton Hall Defeats Georgetown 76-70 Behind Dre Davis’ Career-High Performance

Newark, New Jersey – Seton Hall secured a significant victory against Georgetown with a final score of 76-70, thanks to a stellar performance by Dre Davis. Davis led the charge with a career-high 25 points, shooting 11-of-19 from the field. His impressive display also included 10 rebounds, marking his second consecutive double-double.

The game showcased Seton Hall’s dominance as they never trailed throughout the match. Kadary Richmond, returning to the starting lineup, contributed significantly with 20 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points to the scoreboard for the Pirates.

Georgetown’s Dontrez Styles and Supreme Cook tried to keep the Hoyas in the game, with Styles scoring 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Cook registering a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Epps also made notable contributions with 15 points and seven assists, but it wasn’t enough to break Seton Hall’s momentum.

Seton Hall’s strong defensive presence limited Georgetown to just 36 percent shooting from the field, while they maintained a 43.1 percent shooting accuracy. Despite Georgetown’s efforts to close the gap in the final minutes of the game, Seton Hall managed to hold on to their lead.

The victory marks Seton Hall’s second win against Georgetown this season, further solidifying their position in the Big East standings. With this win, Seton Hall advances to a 15-8 overall record and an 8-4 record in the Big East conference.

Seton Hall’s head coach praised the team’s resilience and determination, highlighting their ability to maintain composure under pressure. The Pirates will look to carry this momentum forward as they continue their campaign in the Big East.

In summary, Seton Hall’s victory over Georgetown was propelled by Dre Davis’ outstanding performance, securing a crucial win for the Pirates in their conference journey.

