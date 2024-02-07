Virginia Tax Rebate Alert: Check Eligibility Now for Up to $400!

Virginia residents, get ready to check your eligibility for tax rebates up to $400! Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that distribution of rebate checks will start this week in the state. Alongside this exciting news, a new website has been launched to help taxpayers in Virginia confirm if they qualify for these rebates. Starting Wednesday, taxpayers can visit the Department of Taxation’s website to see if they’re eligible for these rebates. Governor Youngkin emphasized that the issuance of rebate checks will kick off this week, with the majority of eligible taxpayers expected to receive their payments by November 7.

Unlock Up to $400 in Virginia Tax Rebates: Check Your Eligibility and Payment Details Now!

So, how can you qualify for these tax rebates in Virginia? Individual filers may receive a one-time rebate of up to $200, while couples filing jointly could get up to $400. If you received your state tax refund via direct deposit this year, expect the rebate to be deposited into the same account. Otherwise, you’ll receive a paper check in the mail.

To be eligible, you must file your 2022 state return by November 1, 2023, and have a tax liability for 2022. Remember, the maximum rebate amount is $400 ($200 for individual filers), regardless of how much you paid in taxes last year.

Here’s an important point: if you only receive Social Security, Disability, or Unemployment checks, you won’t qualify for the rebate. Additionally, if your adjusted gross income is below $11,950 (or below $23,900 for family filers), you’re not eligible as you don’t owe any taxes. While Virginia’s income tax filing deadline is May 1, there’s an automatic 6-month extension for filing. So, if you haven’t filed yet, there’s still time to do so and potentially receive this rebate.

Overall, this rebate program is designed to provide relief to eligible taxpayers in Virginia. With the distribution of checks starting this week and the easy-to-use website to check eligibility, it’s time to see if you qualify for up to $400 in rebates!