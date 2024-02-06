U.S. Signals Continued Military Action in the Middle East Following Attack on Troops in Jordan

In response to the recent deadly attack against U.S. troops in Jordan, the Biden administration has signaled its commitment to ongoing military action in the region, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stating that strikes in Iran are not ruled out. The U.S. retaliation began with airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, targeting Iranian militants.

The recent escalation follows a drone strike at the Tower 22 base in Jordan on January 27, resulting in the death of three U.S. soldiers. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Sullivan warned Tehran that any direct response to the United States would be met with a swift and forceful reaction.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” emphasized that the strikes on Friday were just the beginning. He stated that there would be additional response actions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the groups they support.

Sullivan, making appearances on multiple Sunday morning talk shows, reiterated the administration’s intent to send a clear message. He mentioned that President Biden has informed military commanders to be prepared for further attacks and emphasized that additional strikes and actions would be taken in response to attacks on U.S. forces.

The recent airstrikes, targeting IRGC-backed groups, have faced criticism for reported civilian casualties. The Iraqi government stated that 16 people were killed, with some being civilians, and 25 others were wounded. Sullivan, addressing the concerns on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” maintained that the targets hit were valid military targets, including ammunition depots and command and control centers.

President Biden’s decision to take military action without seeking congressional approval has been defended by Kirby, who stated that it aligns with the president’s Article II responsibilities as commander in chief. These actions are considered self-defense measures to prevent and neutralize threats to U.S. troops and facilities.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Biden administration remains resolute in its approach, signaling a willingness to continue military actions to safeguard U.S. interests in the Middle East.