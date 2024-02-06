Passenger Shot During Robbery on St. Paul Metro Transit Light Rail

In a disturbing incident on Saturday night, a 27-year-old Metro Transit light rail passenger was shot during a robbery near the Robert Street Station in St. Paul. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on February 3, prompting a swift response from both St. Paul and Metro Transit police.

The victim, who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach, reported being robbed on the train just before the shooting took place. The suspect fled the scene after the incident, and despite intensive efforts by law enforcement, including the use of canines and a state patrol helicopter, the assailant remains at large.

“This is the first incident that we had where someone was shot on the train,” stated Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III, expressing concern about the unprecedented nature of the crime. However, he assured the public that there is video footage of the incident, instilling confidence in a timely resolution.

The shooting unfolded in the vicinity of the Robert Street Station, and the victim was promptly transported to Regions Hospital. Fortunately, he is expected to survive.

On the following day, regular Metro Transit rider Jackson Hampton, who has been using the service for six years, acknowledged being “sad, not entirely shocked” by the incident. Hampton, who has witnessed instances of drug use and erratic behavior during his commute, shared that improvements have been made in recent months with increased law enforcement presence. However, he stressed the need for continued efforts to enhance safety on public transit.

“I hope it gets better. I hope this is a wake-up call for Metro Transit Police to make those investments,” Hampton said.

While the St. Paul Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation, as of Sunday, no arrests had been made. Authorities remain optimistic about solving the case promptly with the available video evidence.

Despite this troubling incident, Metro Transit Police Chief Morales emphasized that overall transit safety is improving, citing statistical evidence. The incident has sparked conversations among riders about the need for ongoing measures to ensure the security of public transportation.