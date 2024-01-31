Tragedy Strikes Joliet as Seven Lives Lost in Appalling Shooting Incident

JOLIET, Illinois – January 31, 2024

The Joliet community is grappling with shock, confusion, and immense sorrow following the tragic shooting incident that claimed the lives of seven family members on January 21. Romeo Nance, 23, reportedly shot and killed his relatives before taking his own life in Texas the next day.

The victims have been identified as Christine Esters, 38; William Esters, 35; Tameaka Nance, 47; Joshua Nance, 31; Alexandria Nance, 20; Alonnah Nance, 16; and Angel Nance, 14. The horrifying incident also included the fatal shooting of an unrelated individual, Toyosi Bakare, 28, and the injury of another man.

The surviving family members, despite their profound grief, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the local community. In a statement released on Sunday, they conveyed their appreciation for the outpouring of love and assistance during this difficult time.

“These senseless losses have resounded throughout our community, leaving us all in a state of shock, confusion, heartbreak, and sadness,” the family stated. “But as we traverse this challenging time, it brings us some comfort to witness how loved our family members are. To know them was to love them. At this time, our hearts are heavy yet full.”

The victims were actively involved in various community organizations, including the Illinois Department of Corrections, Joliet Steelers organization, Uno volleyball club, the WCW wrestling organization, nursing facilities of Joliet, and Joliet Junior College. The Illinois Department of Corrections mourned the loss of Christine Esters, recognizing her as a corrections treatment officer.

The family held a vigil outside their homes on the 2200 block of West Acres Road, where friends and relatives gathered to remember the lives lost. In response to the community’s support, the Esters and Nance families launched a GoFundMe page to assist with the financial burden of upcoming funeral services. As of Monday, the effort had pledges of more than $6,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

“We know that there are difficult days ahead of us as we deal with the daunting reality of picking up the shattered pieces and trying to experience life without every single one of our amazing relatives who have left this earth sooner than we would have liked,” the family expressed. “We ask that you all continue to lift us in prayer, praying for our strength and an abundance of peace at this time.”

The tragedy unfolded on January 22 when officers discovered the bodies of the family members, who were believed to have been shot the day before. Romeo Nance fled the scene after the shootings, and U.S. marshals tracked him to Texas. He ultimately took his own life during a confrontation with law enforcement.

Nance’s girlfriend, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and was placed on home confinement after appearing before a judge on Thursday.

The community continues to mourn the profound loss of these individuals, who played significant roles in various aspects of Joliet life. The investigation into the motive behind this devastating incident is ongoing, as the community comes together to support the grieving families during this tragic time.