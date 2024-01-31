Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

In a move aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has implemented changes to the property tax/rent rebate program, expanding eligibility for 3,800 more seniors in the Valley region. The alterations in the program’s criteria have made it possible for an increased number of residents in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties to qualify.

Details of Expansion: As per the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the breakdown of the expanded eligibility includes 300 more residents in Montour County, 2,200 in Northumberland County, 700 in Snyder County, and 600 in Union County. These Valley seniors join a total of 175,000 individuals statewide who have become eligible for the program under the new requirements.

Financial Benefits: Under the revised guidelines, Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and individuals with disabilities aged 18 and older, whose income is $45,000 or less, are now eligible for a minimum rebate of $380. The rebate amount varies based on income levels, with individuals earning up to $8,000 eligible for $1,000, those making $8,001-$15,000 receiving $770, individuals with income between $15,001 and $18,000 getting $460, and anyone with income between $18,001 and $45,000 qualifying for a $380 rebate.

Filing Period Open: The filing period for the program is officially open, providing eligible seniors the opportunity to apply for these rebates and alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with property taxes or rent.

The expansion of the property tax/rent rebate program in Pennsylvania comes as welcome news for Valley seniors, offering a lifeline of financial support during these challenging times. With the filing period now open, eligible individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure the rebates they are entitled to under the revised guidelines.