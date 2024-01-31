Colorado Proposes $3,000 Grants for Former Inmates, Faces Department of Corrections Resistance

Colorado is considering a groundbreaking initiative that could see thousands of individuals leaving prison receive up to $3,000 each in state funds. The proposed law, SB24-012, aims to support former inmates with living expenses, contingent upon their engagement in development programs designed to enhance job prospects and reduce recidivism.

If passed, SB24-012 could establish the largest program of its kind in the nation, allocating millions of dollars over two years to aid thousands of individuals. The legislation plans to support a pilot program, running until July 2026, potentially assisting close to 9,000 people at an estimated cost exceeding $22 million.

The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), a non-profit specializing in reentry support, currently administers a smaller pilot program in Colorado funded by private donations. Demetrius Somerville, a recipient of the prototype reentry grant, believes the initiative goes beyond providing funds, stating, “People might think you’re just giving them fish, but you’re teaching ’em how to fish.”

However, the Department of Corrections expressed early resistance, testifying against the bill during its first hearing. The department contends that the legislation is too narrowly written, potentially allowing only one nonprofit, CEO, to qualify for running the grants program. The bill’s language indicates a preference for an entity with demonstrated success in workforce services, training programs, cash assistance administration, and collaboration with post-incarceration service providers.

Adrienne Sanchez, Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for the Department of Corrections, raised concerns about the bill’s limited objectives and emphasized existing department strategies, including higher pay for incarcerated work and expanded post-release support.

Despite skepticism from corrections officials, proponents argue that the upfront costs of the grant program could yield substantial savings by reducing recidivism rates. The bill’s sponsors, all Democrats, include Sen. James Coleman, Sen. Julie Gonzales, Rep. Mary Young, and Rep. Javier Mabrey.

The Department of Corrections’ resistance and concerns about potential favoritism towards CEO prompted Sen. Gonzales to request a delay in voting. In California, a similar measure faced a veto by Governor Gavin Newsom, citing cost concerns.

As the debate continues, the proposed initiative signals Colorado’s ambition to lead in innovative efforts aimed at supporting individuals transitioning from incarceration to mainstream society.