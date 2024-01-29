Finance

Get Your $750 Monthly Payments: Apply Now for The Bridge Project in New York!

By Nelma Esperanza
Photo from Google

A program called The Bridge Project in New York is providing expectant mothers with a chance to apply for monthly payments of $750. Launched in June 2021, this guaranteed income initiative offers low-income mothers recurring payments over 15 months during pregnancy. The program, designed to be a temporary aid, initially provided 100 participants with $500 debit cards every two weeks for three years. Since its inception, it has evolved into a permanent support system for expecting mothers.

Photo from Google

The Bridge Project’s Biweekly Cash Aid for Expectant Mothers in New York

Participants in The Bridge Project receive no-strings-attached cash on a biweekly basis, helping to ease financial burdens during pregnancy. The program goes beyond monetary support, connecting mothers with doulas and offering mental health and benefits counseling. New Yorkers looking to apply can do so in three locations: New York City, Rochester, or Buffalo. However, payment amounts may differ based on the city.

For instance, in Buffalo, eligible mothers receive a one-time prenatal stipend of $1,125, followed by $750 a month for the first 15 months and $375 a month for the remaining 21 months of the program. It’s important to note that Buffalo is currently not accepting new applications.

The Bridge Project’s Guaranteed Income Program Offers Vital Support

To qualify for the cash program in Rochester, applicants must be 18 years or older, 23 weeks pregnant or less with their first child, have an annual household income under $40,000, and reside in the city of Rochester. Similar requirements apply for New York City applicants.

The Bridge Project is part of the growing trend of guaranteed income programs, aiming to reduce poverty by providing recurring payments to specific groups. These initiatives have gained traction across the nation, especially after the pandemic left many without jobs and increased homelessness in various states. Overall, The Bridge Project stands as a valuable resource for expectant mothers, offering both financial assistance and essential support during a critical time.

