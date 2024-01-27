U.S. Attorney’s Office In Fresno Collected More Than $169 Million From Criminal and Civil Cases In 2023

Photo from Google

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fresno achieved a noteworthy feat by amassing over $169 million in collections from criminal and civil cases in 2023, with some of the largest settlements impacting major corporations and medical providers, according to Yahoo News. Led by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, U.S. Attorney’s Office, situated in the Eastern District of California, unveiled its annual accomplishments showcasing a significant increase from the $2.5 million collected in 2022.

PG&E Leads with $117 Million Settlement

The largest payout of the year, totaling $117 million was collected by U.S. Attorney’s Office, stemmed from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), settling a lawsuit related to damages caused by multiple fires, including the devastating 2018 Camp Fire.

In another significant settlement, Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay $26 million for allegedly under-reporting income from medical clinics, impacting Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties.

Lags Spine & Sportscare Medical Centers Inc. and owner Dr. Francis P. Lagattuta faced accusations of false claims, resulting in an $11.4 million settlement covering medically unnecessary procedures.

Aerospace Company and Doctor Face Million-Dollar Agreements

Sierra Nevada Corporation, accused of improper charges, settled for $10 million, while a Los Angeles-based doctor, Dr. Minas Kochumian, pleaded guilty to health care fraud and paid $9.5 million in restitution.

These substantial settlements highlight the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s success in addressing corporate misconduct and fraudulent practices, contributing to the record collections for 2023.

