Trial of Criminology Student Who Allegedly Murder 4 Students Faces Potential Delay to Summer 2025 as Judge Denies Dismissal

Photo from NY Post

In a recent report published by the New York Post, the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, may be postponed to the summer of 2025, following the judge’s denial of a dismissal motion. The alleged murderer, Bryan Kohberger, 29, appeared in a livestream wearing a suit as he faced charges for the November 2022 incident that claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Defense Seeks Postponement Amidst Complexities

Kohberger’s defense, led by attorney Anne Taylor, argued for a trial delay until summer 2025, citing the complexity of the case and the need for due process. Taylor expressed concerns about readiness, suggesting the trial could extend up to 15 weeks.

Despite Taylor’s assurance that the defense has been diligently preparing, Judge John Judge expressed concern over potential delays, questioning the necessity of an additional year for preparation.

State attorneys emphasized the urgency of the trial, proposing a start in summer 2025 if not feasible this summer, aiming to spare the victims’ families further distress during the school year.

READ ALSO: Kentucky House Passes Comprehensive Crime Bill with Three-Strikes Penalty and Tougher Sentences

Previous Dismissal Attempts and Ongoing Legal Battles

The closed-door hearing addressed the defense’s motion to dismiss the grand jury indictment, alleging an “error” in jury instruction. The judge, however, denied the motion, adding to Kohberger’s ongoing legal battles.

Kohberger’s defense contends that their efforts aim at due process rather than unnecessary delays, countering accusations of filing motions to prolong the trial.

READ ALSO: Boebert’s Ex-Husband Faces Formal Charges After Alleged Family Incidents