NBA Acknowledges 10 Missed Calls in Final Moments of Timberwolves’ Loss to Hornets

Despite Karl-Anthony Towns’s impressive 62 points, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a 128–125 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Fans’ frustration with officiating during the game was validated when the NBA released a last two-minute report, revealing 10 missed calls by officials in the crucial final moments.

Missed Calls in Crucial Moments

The officiating controversy surrounded Towns’s last-minute attempt for a game-changing basket and foul, with the NBA deeming it a correct non-call.

Seven of the 10 missed calls favored the Hornets, including instances of Terry Rozier traveling, two overlooked shooting fouls, and Rozier committing a personal foul against Towns.

The questionable calls had the potential to influence the game’s outcome, and among the errors was a misattributed foul to Brandon Miller instead of P.J. Washington during Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s shot attempt.

Impact on Team Records

The victory marked the Hornets’ 10th win of the season, while the Timberwolves suffered their 13th loss, highlighting the impact officiating controversies can have on game results.

The NBA’s admission of missed calls raises questions about the consistency and accuracy of officiating, prompting discussions about potential improvements in the league.

As fans react to the controversial officiating, calls for increased transparency and accountability within the NBA’s officiating system gain momentum.

