USS Iowa, Iconic U.S. Battleship, Resurrected After 30-Year Slumber

In a remarkable comeback, the USS Iowa, the lead ship of the iconic Iowa-class battleships, emerged from retirement almost three decades after being decommissioned. The battleship, renowned for its role in World War II, underwent a technological facelift in the 1980s, only to face tragedy during a gunnery exercise in 1989.

Measuring 860 feet in length and displacing 58,460 tons, the USS Iowa was a symbol of U.S. naval might. Armed with nine 16-inch/50-caliber Mark 7 naval guns and twenty 5-inch/38 caliber Mark 12 guns, it was the most heavily armed warship the U.S. Navy ever deployed.

After its distinguished service in World War II and the Korean War, the USS Iowa was decommissioned in 1958 and placed in the Atlantic Reserve Fleet. However, in 1982, amid President Ronald Reagan’s vision for a 600-ship Navy, the battleship was recommissioned and modernized to meet the technological standards of the 1980s.

Tragedy struck in 1989 during a gunnery exercise near Puerto Rico when an explosion occurred within the Iowa’s Number Two 16-inch gun turret, claiming the lives of 47 sailors. The Navy’s investigation concluded intentional sabotage, a finding met with controversy. Independent investigations contradicted this, attributing the explosion to an accidental “overram.”

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, the USS Iowa was decommissioned for the last time. Today, it stands as a museum piece in Los Angeles, commemorating its storied history and the sacrifices made by those who served aboard.

The USS Iowa’s journey from mothballs to active service and its tragic incident underscore the complexities and challenges faced by naval forces, leaving an indelible mark on U.S. naval history.