Fighter Jets Target Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen for the Sixth Time

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a continuing effort to thwart Houthi rebel threats, U.S. fighter jets executed a targeted strike on Iranian-backed Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday. The operation marked the sixth such attack, with officials reporting the successful neutralization of three anti-ship missiles.

The strike, conducted by F/A-18 aircraft deployed from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. local time in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital. The missiles were aimed at the southern Red Sea, posing an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the persistent challenges, stating that previous bombardments, including a joint effort with British forces on January 12, have yet to halt Houthi militants’ attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, causing disruptions in global shipping.

The U.S. military has displayed an increasing capability to monitor, detect, and preemptively strike Houthi activities in Yemen. Recent days have seen a rapid succession of operations to eliminate missile threats poised for launch.

Despite these efforts, the strikes have not deterred Houthi attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, occurring almost daily. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized that the preemptive actions aim to enhance security in shipping lanes.

The Biden administration’s decision to designate the Houthis as specially designated global terrorists came with sanctions intended to cut off financial support to extremist groups while ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid to Yemen. The White House affirmed its commitment to retaliatory strikes.

“They continue to have offensive capability, and they still continue to be willing to use it,” said Kirby. “We also have plenty of defense capability available to us, and we continue to use it as well.”

For months, the Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea, claiming links to Israel or routes heading to Israeli ports. The attacks, allegedly aiming to end the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, have persisted, though the connections to the targeted ships have become increasingly tenuous.