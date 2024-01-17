Shocking Allegations Against New York Knicks Owner James Dolan in Lawsuit

In a startling development, James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports and owner of the New York Knicks, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and trafficking in a lawsuit filed by Kellye Croft in Los Angeles. The lawsuit claims that Croft, hired as a massage therapist for a music tour headlined by the Eagles, was pressured into unwanted sexual encounters by Dolan, who is also a singer for the blues band JD & The Straight Shot, the opening act on the tour.

According to reports from The New York Times and the Associated Press, Croft alleges that Dolan pressured her into sex during a massage appointment and made her submit to sexual acts multiple times during the tour. Shockingly, the lawsuit further claims that Dolan arranged a meeting between Croft and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2014. Weinstein, currently serving prison sentences for rape and sexual assault convictions, allegedly assaulted Croft after she was chased into a hotel room.

Croft contends that when she informed Dolan about the alleged attack by Weinstein, he neither expressed surprise nor offered assistance in reporting the assault to the police. In the lawsuit, Croft asserts that Dolan manipulated her, brought her to California, and set her up for a vicious attack by Weinstein.

James Dolan’s lawyer, E. Danya Perry, vehemently denies the allegations, stating that there is no merit to any of the claims. Perry emphasizes that Dolan and Croft had a friendship, and there is compelling evidence to support Dolan’s position. Similarly, Weinstein’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, denies the meritless allegations and looks forward to litigating the claims in a court of law.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver refrained from commenting specifically on the allegations, stating that he had only read news stories about the lawsuit. Silver expressed the need for more information before making any statements. However, he holds broad powers as commissioner to address instances of wrongdoing.

As this legal battle unfolds, it raises significant questions about the conduct of a prominent figure in the sports and entertainment industry. The court proceedings will be closely watched, and the truth behind these shocking allegations will be revealed in due course.