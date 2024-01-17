Nicaragua Releases Imprisoned Bishops and Clergy After Negotiations with Vatican

In a significant development, Nicaragua’s government has announced the release of two Catholic bishops and 17 clergy members following negotiations with Vatican authorities. The clergy, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa and Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega of Siuna, had been incarcerated last year as part of the government’s intensified crackdown on religious leaders.

These arrests were made in connection with accusations that the clergy supported a supposed plot in 2018 to overthrow President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo’s regime. Bishop Álvarez faced a severe sentence of more than 26 years, along with the loss of citizenship and being declared a traitor, while Bishop Mora was arrested in December.

The Nicaraguan government’s statement indicated that the release was facilitated “in compliance with Agreements of Good Faith and Goodwill,” aimed at fostering understanding and improving communication between the Holy See and Nicaragua for peace.

Vatican News confirmed that all clergy members, with the exception of one who remained in Venezuela, arrived in Rome on Sunday and are now guests of the Holy See.

Pope Francis, addressing the situation during the Angelus at the beginning of the year, expressed hope for the path of dialogue to overcome difficulties in Nicaragua. The U.S. government, both under the Trump and Biden administrations, has long criticized Ortega’s administration for alleged crimes against humanity and infringement on religious freedom and civil liberties.

The Biden Administration recently condemned the unjust incarceration of Bishop Álvarez, who spent more than 500 days in La Modelo Tipitapa, one of Latin America’s notorious prisons. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the religious leader, citing concerns about his well-being and alleging isolation and lack of independent evaluation.

Bishop Álvarez’s refusal to be exiled to the U.S. as part of a prisoner exchange further complicated the situation, leading to his conviction. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), chair of the House Global Human Rights Subcommittee, played a role in securing the release of the clergy and urged continued efforts to liberate those facing persecution for practicing their faith in Nicaragua.

Smith characterized the regime’s attempts to suppress the Church in Nicaragua as a “grave miscalculation” and emphasized the ongoing need to secure the release of remaining prisoners of conscience. The international community is closely watching as efforts continue to ensure the basic right of the people of Nicaragua to live freely in their own country.