Woman from Alabama Wins $2 Million Powerball Jackpot in Florida

Brenda Holman, a 68-year-old resident of Alabama, has experienced a life-altering moment by winning a $2 million prize in the Powerball game. This unexpected windfall came to her on New Year’s Eve of 2022, following a night of celebration. Brenda, who purchased her winning ticket at Fortune Liquors in Florida using Quick Pick to select her numbers, realized she had matched all five white balls, securing the impressive jackpot.

Brenda’s Remarkable Win

Brenda wasted no time in claiming her prize, making the journey to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida, on February 17, 2023. With a granddaughter preparing for college, Brenda acknowledged the impeccable timing of her win.

Impact Beyond the Jackpot

Beyond being a personal milestone, Brenda’s win contributes to a meaningful cause. Unclaimed prizes in Florida support the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has raised over $43 billion for educational improvement initiatives.

The Florida Lottery, responsible for Brenda’s jackpot win, has a commendable track record of supporting retailers and education. Reinvesting an impressive 99% of its revenue back into the state’s economy, the lottery has positively impacted countless lives.