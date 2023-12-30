U.S. Navy Super Hornets Intercept Houthi Attacks Over Red Sea, Achieve Aerial Kills

In a recent military engagement over the Red Sea, U.S. Navy Super Hornets successfully intercepted a series of Houthi attacks, showcasing their prowess in countering aerial threats. The incident involved the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike group, preventing a dozen attack drones and several ballistic missiles from reaching their intended targets.

Super Hornets’ Second Aerial Kill Underscores their Role in Air Defense

During the 10-hour operation that commenced at 6:30 AM local time, the U.S. forces neutralized three anti-ship ballistic missiles, two land attack cruise missiles, and a dozen one-way attack drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Remarkably, not a single weapon hit its intended mark, highlighting the effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s defense capabilities.

The successful interception by Super Hornets marks a significant development, constituting only the second known aerial kill by an F/A-18E/F, the first being in 2017 over Syria. The engagement underscores the versatility of the Super Hornets, which played a vital role in the air defense of the region.

The Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of anti-ship and land attack weaponry, prompting the U.S. Central Command to deploy the USS Laboon and Super Hornets for interception. The precise capabilities of the Super Hornets, equipped with the advanced AN/APG-79 radar, AIM-9X Sidewinder, and AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, proved crucial in neutralizing the incoming threats.

While the Israeli Air Force had previously intercepted Houthi drones, this engagement marked the first instance of U.S. fighters, specifically Super Hornets, achieving aerial kills. The flexibility and networking capabilities of the Super Hornets allowed them to protect naval assets, investigate potential threats, and operate efficiently in the crowded Red Sea.

The mention of land-attack cruise missiles raises concerns about potential targets, possibly indicating a threat to distant locations. The stability of key installations, such as the U.S. base in Djibouti, located 100 miles from Yemeni shores, becomes a focal point in assessing the broader geopolitical implications of the ongoing conflict.

As the Houthis continue their campaign with a sustained supply of weaponry, the latest engagement emphasizes the challenges faced in deterring their attacks. The absence of mention of allied warships in the statement raises questions about the extent of the collaborative efforts in downing the missiles and drones.

The U.S. Navy’s successful interception serves as a testament to the military’s preparedness and the advanced capabilities of the Super Hornets in safeguarding strategic interests in the region.