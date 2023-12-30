Groundbreaking Study Reveals Surprising Factors Linked to Early-Onset Dementia

Research Challenges Previous Beliefs, Offers Hope for Prevention Strategies

A comprehensive study conducted by the University of Exeter and Maastricht University has identified a range of factors, including drinking, depression, and vitamin D deficiency, that may contribute to early-onset dementia. The research, examining 15 risk factors and involving over 350,000 British participants, challenges the longstanding belief that genetics alone play a role in this debilitating condition, opening new possibilities for prevention.

The study, the largest of its kind, focused on individuals developing symptoms between the ages of 30 and 60, challenging the commonly held association of dementia with older age. The findings highlight the significance of lifestyle and environmental influences alongside genetic predispositions.

Notable risk factors identified include lower formal education, socioeconomic status, genetic variation, alcohol use disorder, and social isolation. Health-related issues such as vitamin D deficiency, depression, stroke, hearing impairment, and heart disease were also found to significantly increase the risk of early-onset dementia.

Professor David Llewellyn from the University of Exeter emphasizes the breakthrough nature of the study, stating, “Excitingly, for the first time, it reveals that we may be able to take action to reduce the risk of this debilitating condition through targeting a range of different factors.”

The research, supported by ten institutions, including Alzheimer’s Research UK, sheds light on the connection between mental health issues and early-onset dementia, a condition that has been relatively under-researched despite approximately 370,000 new cases globally each year.

Dr. Stevie Hendriks from Maastricht University notes the serious impact of young-onset dementia on individuals who still have active lives, jobs, and family responsibilities. The study aims to explore other risk factors beyond assumed genetic causes.

The implications of the research extend to a potential new era in interventions to reduce new cases of young-onset dementia. Dr. Leah Mursaleen, Head of Clinical Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, highlights the importance of building on these findings in broader studies, emphasizing the significant gap in understanding that this study begins to fill.