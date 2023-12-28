Navigating the 2024 Tax Season: A Guide to Creating Your Online IRS Account

Streamlining Your Tax Filing Experience with the IRS’s Online Services

As the 2024 tax season looms on the horizon, it’s time to consider optimizing your filing process. With just over three months until the tax day deadline, creating an online IRS account can offer a convenient and efficient way to manage your tax-related information. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Why Create an Online IRS Account?

Creating an IRS account online provides a range of benefits, allowing you to swiftly access crucial tax data. Once registered, users can retrieve information such as adjusted gross income (AGI) from previous years, details of the latest tax return, payment history for the past five years, and the amount of taxes currently owed. The online account also grants access to digital versions of certain IRS notices and facilitates tax professional authorizations.

Additionally, users can make online payments, opt for paperless IRS notices, and authorize requests from tax professionals. The account enables the acquisition of instant copies of tax records, including transcripts of past returns and wage and income statements. For enhanced security, users can request an Identity Protection PIN through their online account.

Tax experts recommend creating an IRS online account proactively, providing a preemptive solution in case of future tax-related issues or complications.

What Information is Needed for Registration?

The registration process, taking approximately 15 to 30 minutes, requires specific documents and information. Ensure you have the following on hand:

A valid email address Mailing address US passport, passport card, or state driver’s license Social Security number or tax identification number A mobile phone registered to you

How to Register with IRS.gov

To initiate the registration process, visit the Your Account Online page on the IRS website and click the “Sign in to your online account” button. The process involves creating an account with ID.me, a third-party identification service now mandatory for all IRS accounts.

The ID.me registration includes steps such as confirming your email address, enabling multifactor authentication with your phone, and uploading pictures of your identification. Users can choose between self-service verification with a “video selfie” or a video chat with an ID.me agent.

Recent updates from the IRS indicate a transition away from the use of facial recognition technology, addressing concerns raised about privacy and potential biases in the system.

Business Accounts with the IRS

The IRS has extended its online services to include business accounts. Sole proprietors with an employer identification number (EIN) and partners or shareholders with a social security number (SSN) or tax identification number (TIN) and a schedule K-1 from 2019-2022 can access a business tax account.

While support for additional business types and roles is anticipated, current functionalities allow business owners to make payments or schedule estimated payments online using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System.

As tax season approaches, creating an online IRS account stands out as a proactive step toward a smoother and more organized filing experience.