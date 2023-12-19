Northeast Hit by Powerful Storm: Widespread Power Outages and Tragic Incidents

As a robust storm swept through the Northeast on Monday, over 700,000 customers across several states found themselves without power. The affected regions, including Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Maine, experienced severe rain, flooding, and strong winds, creating hazardous driving conditions for residents. In certain areas, reports indicated rainfall reaching up to 6 inches. Tragically, the storm claimed the lives of at least three people.

Impact of the Storm

One casualty occurred in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, where an 89-year-old man lost his life after a falling tree trapped him inside a trailer, as reported by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Another fatality took place in Windham, Maine, where a man on his roof, attempting to clear debris, was struck and killed by a falling tree, according to Windham police. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported a third death in upstate Greene County, New York, where a driver perished after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

Travel advisories and disruptions in response to the storm’s fury

New York City faced significant challenges on Monday, with a flood warning issued due to flooded roads, fallen trees, and power outages. Mayor Eric Adams advised residents to avoid driving and opt for public transportation, emphasizing safety. Alerts for strong winds were issued from Maine to North Carolina, affecting over 500 flights in and out of the United States. Boston Logan International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City bore the brunt of cancellations.

As a response to road flooding, Essex County, New York, declared a state of emergency, leading to the closure of numerous schools. The Blackstone-Millville Regional School District in Worcester County, Massachusetts, also canceled classes due to hazardous driving conditions and power outages. While the rain had ceased in New York City by Monday afternoon, New England continued to experience persistent rainfall, further complicating recovery efforts in the aftermath of the powerful storm.